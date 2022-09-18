Southwest Monsoon is likely to withdraw from Northwest in next 3 days: IMD

By Nishtha Pandey

Mini Up until a few years ago, September 1 marked the beginning of the southwest monsoon's departure. According to the updated beginning and withdrawal dates published by IMD a few years ago, this was later amended to September 17.

The southwest monsoon's four-month trek across the nation, which began in June, is likely to come to an end during the next three days as it begins to withdraw from some areas of North-West India, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met department, however, has predicted fresh spells of rain for Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and east MP on September 21-22, as well as over Odisha, coastal areas north Andhra Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal on September 19-21, even though the retreat might begin next week.

“Due to anti-cyclonic flows over northwest India at lower tropospheric levels, dry weather is very likely over west Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next five days. Hence conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of northwest India during the next three days,” the IMD said.

As the southwest monsoon withdrew from parts of Rajasthan a few weeks ago, the weather department then updated its forecast, stating that fresh weather systems meant the rains would not be going away rapidly.

IMD's last forecast for September said that the country's monsoon would be 109 of the Long Period Average (LPA). The LPA for September is 167.9.

(With inputs from PTI)