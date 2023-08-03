The CMRL has invited tenders to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study for introducing a mass rapid transit system that will connect Hosur in Tamil Nadu with Bommasandra, near Electronics City in Bengaluru

The much-awaited inter-state Metro project between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has gained momentum as the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) floated a tender on August 1 for the preparation of a feasibility study. This pioneering initiative marks the first-ever inter-state metro project in South India, bringing the promise of improved connectivity between the two states.

The CMRL has invited tenders from consultants to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study for introducing a mass rapid transit system that will connect Hosur in Tamil Nadu with Bommasandra, near Electronics City in Bengaluru. The tender process is expected to open on September 1, 2023, as per the Financial Express.

The new proposed inter-state metro rail will span over a distance of 20.5 km, with approximately 11.5 km of the metro network situated in Karnataka and the remaining 8.8 km in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government, in a statement, has expressed confidence that the metro link will drive growth and development in Hosur.

At present, thousands of individuals residing in the border areas regularly commute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for work, relying mainly on crowded buses for transportation. While some experts argue that a suburban rail connecting Bengaluru and Hosur might be more feasible than a Metro rail, which is primarily designed for intra-city commuting, the project’s feasibility study will provide essential insights.

Notably, the civil work tender for the Bengaluru suburban rail's Kanaka corridor (Heelalige-Yelahanka-Rajankunte) is nearing finalisation, with plans underway to extend this corridor from Heelalige to Hosur, as per Moneycontrol.

The comprehensive feasibility study will take into account multiple factors, such as the selection of appropriate train types, estimated ridership on the proposed route, assessment of the overall cost of construction, and possible areas where the different stations will be located.

As of now, the details regarding cost-sharing for the project remain unclear. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has asked the Tamil Nadu government to split the costs of the feasibility study.

In May 2022, the state government approved the Tamil Nadu government's plans to conduct a study regarding the extension of the Bengaluru Metro corridor to Hosur, reported Moneycontrol. The Tamil Nadu government sanctioned Rs 75 lakh for this study upon receiving approval from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).