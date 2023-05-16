South Delhi school vacated after receiving bomb threat, nothing suspicious found yet

South Delhi's deputy police commissioner Chandan Chowdhary too said the bomb disposal team has checked school thoroughly and nothing has been found.
A school in Pushp Vihar in south Delhi received a bomb threat via email after which police were informed and the facility was evacuated, officials said.
Delhi Police and bomb disposal squad were rushed to Amrita School after being informed about the threat by the school authorities, a senior police officer said.
The school was immediately evacuated and buildings were checked but nothing suspicious was found so far, the officer said, adding further investigation was underway.
South Delhi's deputy police commissioner Chandan Chowdhary too said the bomb disposal team has checked school thoroughly and nothing has been found.
Last month, Delhi Public School at Mathura Road received a bomb threat via e-mail. The investigation in the matter is on, the Delhi Fire Service was quoted by ANI as saying.
In another incident, a school in Sadiq Nagar of Delhi's Defence Colony was vacated last month as well, after it received a bomb threat via email. "The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received an bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed," Delhi police said on Wednesday.
Soon, a SWAT team arrived at the school where an email regarding a bomb threat was received.
DCP South Chandan Choudhary said the school received a bomb threat via e-mail at 10:50 am on Wednesday. "We evacuated all the students. We deployed BDT and BDS teams. We informed the Special Cell and Special Branch. We have done a visual search with SWAT team," she added.
With PTI inputs
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Active vs passive mutual funds: Which is a better investment bet and for whom
May 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters
May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing
May 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women
May 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read