South Delhi school vacated after receiving bomb threat, nothing suspicious found yet

South Delhi's deputy police commissioner Chandan Chowdhary too said the bomb disposal team has checked school thoroughly and nothing has been found.

A school in Pushp Vihar in south Delhi received a bomb threat via email after which police were informed and the facility was evacuated, officials said.

Delhi Police and bomb disposal squad were rushed to Amrita School after being informed about the threat by the school authorities, a senior police officer said.

The school was immediately evacuated and buildings were checked but nothing suspicious was found so far, the officer said, adding further investigation was underway.