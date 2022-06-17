Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homeindia News

Soon, you can win Rs 500 for clicking photo of wrongly parked vehicle

Soon, you can win Rs 500 for clicking photo of wrongly parked vehicle

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM   IST (Published)
Mini

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he is contemplating legislation to curb the practice of wrongly parked vehicles on streets, which often results in the clogging of roads.

Soon, you can win Rs 500 for clicking photo of wrongly parked vehicle
Soon, a person sending photograph of a wrongly parked vehicle may get a reward of Rs 500 in case the fine works out to be Rs 1,000, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday. Addressing an event in New Delhi, Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said that he is contemplating legislation to curb the practice of wrongly parked vehicles on streets, which often results in the clogging of roads.
"Main ek kanoon laane wala hun ki road par jo vehicle khadi karega, uska joh mobile se photo nikal kar bhejega, usko agar Rs 1,000 fine hoga, toh Rs 500 photo nikalane wale ko milega. Toh parking ka problem solve ho jayega (I am going to bring a law under which a person sending photographs of a wrongly parked vehicle will get Rs 500 if the total fine works out to be Rs 1,000. Then the problem of parking will be solved)," he said. The minister regretted that the people do not make parking spaces for their vehicles, instead, their vehicles occupy the road.
In a lighter vein, he said, "My cook in Nagpur also owns two second-hand vehicles. Now, a family of four members has six vehicles. It appears that Delhiites are lucky people as we have made road for the parking of their vehicles. Nobody makes parking spaces, most of them park their vehicles on streets."
Tags
Previous Article

WTO agrees on all issues including fisheries subsidies

Next Article

IndiGo asks government to bring ATF under GST, to avail benefit of input tax credit

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More