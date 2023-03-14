Soon after toll collection begins on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, protests erupt over lack of facilities

Protesters complained about the lack of toilets, first aid assistance, ambulances and other facilities along the expressway despite the high toll. Depending on the type of vehicle, the toll for the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section is between Rs 135 to Rs 880 for the 55.63 km stretch.

Just hours after toll collection began on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, massive protests broke out across the toll collection centres. Protesters complained about the lack of toilets, first aid assistance, ambulances and other facilities along the expressway despite the high toll. They demanded that adequate facilities be first added to the expressway before the toll collection can begin. The route was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12.

Built at a cost of Rs 8,408 crore, the 117-km-long expressway has been frequently criticised by activists, residents and politicians. They complained of poor design and substandard quality of work. Questions have also been raised about the “unscientific design” and features of the expressway.

ALSO READ |

Congress workers gathered at the Sheshagirihalli toll plaza in the Ramnagar district. A few party members were detained by the local police. Heavy police deployment is also present at other toll booths including the Kaniminike toll plaza. The protests have been led by Congress along with pro-Kannada organisations.

“This is a BJP-ruled double-engine government. Despite that, the service road has not been completed. Now, they are collecting tolls from people,” a Congress member told the news agency ANI.

Depending on the type of vehicle, the toll for the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section is between Rs 135 to Rs 880 for the 55.63 km stretch. Private vehicle owners will have to pay Rs 135 for a single trip on the section. Vehicles making a return trip within 24 hours will get a 25 percent discount on toll fares. Vehicles making more than 50 journeys in a month will get a 33 percent toll fee discount as well. However, the toll may rise when the second stretch of the expressway is opened up. Protesters told News18 that double fare is being charged on vehicles that are not carrying FASTags.

“They are taking Rs 270 (car) for one-way, what calculation is this? Now, they are saying that a double rate is charged for not getting a FASTag. But, those travelling from this expressway didn’t have the need to get a FASTag,” an activist told News18.