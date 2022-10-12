Sonu Sood wins Indian of the Year 2022 'special achievement' award, says playing most important role of my life

By CNBC-TV18

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday won the 'CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022’ award in the 'Special Achievement' category for helping people in the need, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sood said, "I don't know if I deserve this or not. Receiving the award from Gadkari (Union minister Nitin Gadkari) is special. He and I have a Nagpur connection because I did my engineering from there. I miss my parents."

"My mother used to say "tu muthi khol ke dekh, shayad tere haatho ke lakeero pe kisi ki jaan bachane ka mauka hai". I feel that I am playing the most important role of my life, where the almighty is the director. I wish and pray this movie doesn't end."

The 48-year-old actor, who catapulted to the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown last year, said he will continue his work for those in need.

"I never knew anything about how to send people back to their homes. When I helped the first lot of people, I thought my job is done. But then I thought this is not the story of just 350 people, but of millions of migrants who were stuck," Sood added.

Talking about Sood's social service, Nitin Gadkari said, "The true meaning of politics is selfless social service. Politics is the instrument of social economic reform. What he is doing is politics, national service, the concept of Mahatma Gandhi."