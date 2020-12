Actor Sonu Sood has reportedly mortgaged eight of his properties owned jointly along with his wife to raise Rs 10 crore to help the needy. According to documents accessed by Moneycontrol.com, the properties include two shops, six flats from first to six floors in the Shiv Sagar CGHS. The building is located near Isckon Temple on AB Nair Road in Mumbai suburbs.

According to document accessed by Zapkey.com, the actor signed the agreement on September 15 and registered the same on November 24. The documents suggest that the actor paid Rs 5 lakh to raise a Rs 10-crore loan from Standard Chartered Bank.

This is not the first time Sood has stepped in to help the needy. Ever since the coronavirus lockdown started, he has been a messiah for thousands of migrants who he helped reach their homes safely via roads, rail and by air.

The Simmba actor along with his team had rolled out a toll-free number along with a WhatsApp helpline to connect with stranded workers and arrange for transportation at the peak of the lockdown.

He had funded flights to help migrant workers reach Odisha from Kerala to and Mumbai to Uttarakhand. He also helped students stranded in Kyrgyzstan to return to India.

In August this year, Sood launched an app to help migrant workers find job opportunities in various sectors across the country.

To recognise his humanitarian efforts, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) conferred him with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award.