Sonu Nigam 'attacked' at Mumbai concert, colleague injured after massive ruckus over selfie | VIDEO

Singer Sonu Nigam was admitted to a hospital after a scuffle broke out between the singer’s bodyguards and Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar’s son and nephew late Monday. The incident took place when Sonu Nigam was performing at a concert in Chembur, Mumbai.

The duo reportedly wanted to click a selfie with the Padma Shri recipient. According to the police sources, the politician’s son and nephew tried to “forcibly" take the selfie with Sonu , News 18 reported.

While leaving the venue, a group of fans approached the singer for a selfie when his two colleagues intervened, police were quoted by PTI as saying. Both colleagues of Nigam were manhandled by the fans, leading to one of them receiving minor injuries, said the official.

A video of the incident later surfaced on social media platforms. Sonu Nigam was performing at the finale of a four-day long festival. It’s is a famous cultural festival where some of the other popular singers have performed in the past.

Sonu Nigam said he filed a complaint "so that people should think about forcefully taking selfies". "After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar held me. Then he pushed Hari and Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps," he added.

According to few reports, Sonu Nigam is safe but his guru Ghulam Mustafa Khan’s son and his close aid Rabbani Khan and his bodyguard sustained some injuries. They are currently being treated at the hospital.

