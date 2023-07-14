Uttar Pradesh man arrested for urinating on Dalit man days after MP incident

After the recent incident of an upper caste man urinating on a Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh, a similar incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district. A man was arrested for allegedly urinating in the ear of a Dalit youth following an altercation, and the incident gained attention after a viral video circulated on social media.

According to a Deccan Herald report, the incident occurred on July 11 but came to light only on Thursday when a video went viral on social media platforms. It showed the accused, identified as Jawahar Patel from Jugail, urinating in the ear of the Dalit youth, Gulab Kol, who was lying on the side of a road. In the video, Patel can be heard hurling abuses at the victim, addressing him by his caste.

The incident took place in the Ghatihata Tola Kuspurawa village under the Jugail police station area of Sonbhadra.

According to a senior district police official, the two men were acquainted and had consumed alcohol together on the day of the incident. After an altercation, both men, who were intoxicated, engaged in the shocking act.

"The two had an altercation over something later on....both were drunk...after the altercation, the accused urinated in the ear of the Dalit youth," the police was quoted as saying by the daily.

The victim, who was also reportedly heavily intoxicated, claimed that he had no knowledge of the incident until he saw the viral video. Only then did he lodge a complaint with the police.

"The victim lodged a complaint with the police only after he came to know about the incident from the viral video," the official said.

The official stated that Patel and another individual have been arrested and are currently in jail. They are facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

This incident comes shortly after another incident in the same district where an upper caste man forced a Dalit youth to perform humiliating acts after being angered by a request for an electricity repair, according to the report.