Sonali Phogat death: Postmortem to be conducted in Goa, family demands CBI inquiry

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Haryana BJP leader and TikTok Sonali Phogat died on Monday night. Although the cause of the death was initially suspected to be heart attack, Goa police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with her demise, reports said.

A postmortem to understand the exact cause of the death of Sonali Phogat will be conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday. The Haryana BJP leader and TikTok star died on Monday night. Although the cause of the death was initially suspected to be heart attack, Goa police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with Phogat's demise, reports said.

Media reports claimed that a panel of two experts — Dr Sunil Chimulkar and Dr Sheryl Soares — will conduct the autopsy.

Phogat's family demands CBI inquiry

Sonali Phogat's sister Raman alleged foul play behind her death and demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by the CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem," Raman told ANI.

"She had said she was feeling uneasy. She sensed as if something was not right as if some conspiracy was being played against her. Later in the morning, we received the news that she was no more," she added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that Phogat arrived in Goa on August 22 and was staying in a hotel in the Anjuna area of Goa.

He further added that she was brought to St Anthony Hospital hospital from the hotel. He added that she complained of uneasiness around 9 am on Tuesday. The suspected cause of the death is said to be a heart attack.

Phogat's career

Sonali Phogat was an actor and a popular Tik Tok star. She had also appeared in the 14th edition of Bigg Boss as a wildcard contestant. She had made her acting debut with the TV serial Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma in 2016. In 2006, she debuted as a TV anchor.

In 2008, she joined the BJP and contested as a candidate in the 2019 Haryana election on saffron party's ticket. She lost to Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi.

(With inputs from PTI)