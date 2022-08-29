Sonali Phogat death: All accused arrested, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant — The case in 5 points

Mini
BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat was declared dead on Monday night. Here's what happened in the case since then.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said all accused in the death case of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat have been arrested. He added that if there will be a need to involve the Central Bureau of Investigation, they will ask for the agency.
"We've arrested all accused. We are in talks with Haryana CM and sent all reports to DGP Haryana. If we later feel the need to involve CBI, we will ask for it," Sawant said.
Earlier, the cause of the death was suspected to be heart attack. However, based on her post mortem report, the police filed a murder case in connection with the matter.
Here's all that has happened since the case came to light:
Another detained person was identified as Edwin Nunes. Nunes was the owner of Curlies restaurant where Phogat was partying late at night on August 22 before her death. In a fresh twist in a murder case, the accused Nunes' lawyer had claimed his client did not own the Curlies restaurant in north Goa.
