Sonali Phogat death: All accused arrested, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant — The case in 5 points

Mini BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat was declared dead on Monday night. Here's what happened in the case since then.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said all accused in the death case of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat have been arrested. He added that if there will be a need to involve the Central Bureau of Investigation, they will ask for the agency.

"We've arrested all accused. We are in talks with Haryana CM and sent all reports to DGP Haryana. If we later feel the need to involve CBI, we will ask for it," Sawant said.

Goa | We've arrested all accused. We are in talks with Haryana CM and sent all reports to DGP Haryana. If we later feel the need to involve CBI, we will ask for it: CM Pramod Sawant on Sonali Phogat murder case pic.twitter.com/HrIm8Lpsiz — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

Here's all that has happened since the case came to light:

Phogat’s post-mortem report revealed "multiple blunt force injuries" on her body. Following this, the Goa Police registered a murder case and arrested two associates of Phogat - Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi - who accompanied her to Goa on August 22.

A day later, on August 26, the police said Phogat was drugged by the two accused. IGP Omvir Singh Bishnoi said that on the basis of CCTV footage, "It was seen that alleged Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance."

On Saturday, a North Goa restaurant owner and a suspected peddler, who had allegedly supplied drugs to the two accused were detained. The suspected drug peddler was identified as Dattaprasad Gaonkar.

Another detained person was identified as Edwin Nunes. Nunes was the owner of Curlies restaurant where Phogat was partying late at night on August 22 before her death. In a fresh twist in a murder case, the accused Nunes' lawyer had claimed his client did not own the Curlies restaurant in north Goa.

On the same day, a Goa court remanded the accused duo — Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh — in police custody for 10 days.