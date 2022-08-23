Sonali Phogat, Haryana BJP leader and TikTok star, dies of heart attack in Goa

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Haryana BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat had complained of uneasiness, after which she was admitted to a hospital. She breathed her last on Monday night.

Haryana BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday, police said.

According to News 18, the 41-year-old leader had complained of uneasiness, after which she was admitted to a hospital. She breathed her last on Monday night.

Currently, the post-mortem is being conducted and police are on their way to the hospital. Phogat’s parents, who live in Bhuthan village in Haryana, have also left for Goa, the report said.

In 2016, Phogat's husband Sanjay Phogat was found dead at a farmhouse.

Phogat, a popular Tik Tok star, had also appeared in the 14th edition of Bigg Boss . She had entered the show as a wildcard contestant.

She also made her acting debut with the TV serial Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma in 2016.