By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Sonal Phogat death: Addressing a press conference on Friday, the Goa Police said the two accused - Sukhwinder and Sudhir - confessed that they intentionally "mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it".

The Goa Police said on Friday that BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who died earlier this week, was drugged by the two accused who were arrested on Thursday. IGP Omvir Singh Bishnoi said that on the basis of CCTV footage, "it was seen that alleged Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance."

Addressing a press conference, Bishnoi said Sukhwinder and Sudhir confessed that they intentionally "mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it".

"When the victim went out of control, the accused took her to a toilet were they stayed for two hours. The accused has not explained this (as to why they were in the toilet). Now, a custodial interrogation will take place," police said.

#WATCH | Sonali Phogat death: Goa IGP says,"...Video establishes that one of the accused forcefully made her consume a substance. When confronted, accused Sukhwinder Singh & Sudhir Sangwan confessed they intentionally mixed obnoxious chemical into a liquid & made her drink it..." pic.twitter.com/85aPyjuGy4 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

Following this, Goa police registered a murder case and detained two associates of Phogat — Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi — who accompanied her to Goa on August 22.

Phogat’s family had also alleged foul play . Her brother Rinku Dhaka filed a complaint against the two men, in which he said Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law a few hours before her death on August 23. She had then complained about her staff.

"She (Phogat) said Sagwan had given her food laced with some intoxicant, raped her and made a video and was threatening to make the video viral on social media," Mint reported quoting the police complaint. "She had no plans to come to Goa. Was brought as per pre-planned conspiracy," ANI quoted Dhaka as saying.

Amid this, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state was open to order a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said a high-level inquiry should be conducted to reveal the truth behind Phogat’s death.

Phogat, 42, was an actor from Haryana. She contested the last Assembly election from the Adampur constituency in Haryana on a BJP ticket. She shot to fame with her Tik Tok videos and after appearing in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2020.