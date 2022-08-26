    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Sonali Phogat's aide confessed to 'forcefully' drugging her: Goa police

    Sonali Phogat's aide confessed to 'forcefully' drugging her: Goa police

    Sonali Phogat's aide confessed to 'forcefully' drugging her: Goa police
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Sonal Phogat death: Addressing a press conference on Friday, the Goa Police said the two accused - Sukhwinder and Sudhir - confessed that they intentionally "mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it".

    The Goa Police said on Friday that BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who died earlier this week, was drugged by the two accused who were arrested on Thursday. IGP Omvir Singh Bishnoi said that on the basis of CCTV footage, "it was seen that alleged Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance."
    Addressing a press conference, Bishnoi said Sukhwinder and Sudhir confessed that they intentionally "mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it".
    "When the victim went out of control, the accused took her to a toilet were they stayed for two hours. The accused has not explained this (as to why they were in the toilet). Now, a custodial interrogation will take place," police said.
    BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat breathed her last on Monday night. Police had then suspected it to be a case of a heart attack. However, on Thursday evening, her post-mortem report revealed "multiple blunt force injuries" on her body.
    Following this, Goa police registered a murder case and detained two associates of Phogat — Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi — who accompanied her to Goa on August 22.
    Phogat’s family had also alleged foul play. Her brother Rinku Dhaka filed a complaint against the two men, in which he said Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law a few hours before her death on August 23. She had then complained about her staff.
    "She (Phogat) said Sagwan had given her food laced with some intoxicant, raped her and made a video and was threatening to make the video viral on social media," Mint reported quoting the police complaint. "She had no plans to come to Goa. Was brought as per pre-planned conspiracy," ANI quoted Dhaka as saying.
    Also read | From TikTok star to politician — who was Sonali Phogat
    Amid this, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state was open to order a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said a high-level inquiry should be conducted to reveal the truth behind Phogat’s death.
    Phogat, 42, was an actor from Haryana. She contested the last Assembly election from the Adampur constituency in Haryana on a BJP ticket. She shot to fame with her Tik Tok videos and after appearing in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2020.
    (Edited by : Akriti Anand)
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    BJPHaryanaSonali Phogat

    Previous Article

    Final checks at Supertech twin towers — Weather expert says demolition dust may travel to Delhi but...

    Next Article

    Jammu and Kashmir witness two earthquakes in Katra, Doda in 40 minutes

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng