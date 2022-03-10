0

  Someshwar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Someshwar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Someshwar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Someshwar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Someshwar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Someshwar constituency of Uttarakhand including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Someshwar is an assembly constituency in the Almora district, in the Kumaon region of the state of Uttarakhand.
The Someshwar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Almora Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Someshwar was won by Rekha Arya of the BJP. He defeated INC's Rajendra Barakoti.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Ajay Tamta.In the 2017 assembly polls, Rekha Arya garnered 21780 votes, securing 47.47 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 710 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.55 percent.
The total number of voters in the Someshwar constituency stands at 87411 with 44732 male voters and 42679 female voters.
