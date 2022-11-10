'Some things court can't do,' India's new Chief Justice on appeal against stubble burning

By Nishtha Pandey

Delhi saw the worst pollution during the first week of November this year, with the air quality deteriorating dramatically. The air quality has improved to "poor" during the last two days. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was 282. Delhi is also expected to get light rain.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to take up urgently a plea seeking ban on stubble-burning. LiveLaw reported when the matter was mentioned to a Bench led by the newly-appointed Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, he asked the Counsel, "So what is your solution to the Delhi pollution?"

The Counsel then suggested a ban on stubble burning to tackle pollution but CJI Chandrachud was of the opinion that some genuine solutions needed to be implemented to fight pollution.

He further added that there are “some things that courts can do and some things courts can't. We handle matters which are judicially amenable. We will not take it up immediately,”

Since this is the first November that the AAP is in power in both Delhi and Punjab, pollution has become a source of contention between the major parties before the civic election in Delhi.

While pointing out that the AAP has only been in power in the state for six months and promising that things will get better next year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the AAP government in Punjab accepts responsibility for ongoing farm fires in the agrarian state, which have blanketed the Capital and its surrounding regions in a haze of toxic smoke.

Meanwhile Congress questioned Kejriwal. "Earlier you used to say Punjab was ruled by Congress. But now you have the governments by the holding company and the subsidiary, I mean by BJO and AAP. AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi and BJP governments at the Centre and Haryana. Why couldn't you find a solution for Delhi pollution?” said Congress's Gourav Vallabh.