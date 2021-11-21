0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • india>

  • Some irresponsible nations with hegemonic tendencies twisting definition of UNCLOS: Rajnath Singh

Some irresponsible nations with hegemonic tendencies twisting definition of UNCLOS: Rajnath Singh

Profile image
By PTI  | IST (Published)
Mini

Indigenously-built stealth guided-missile destroyer Visakhapatnam, packed with an array of missiles and anti-submarine rockets, was commissioned in presence of top naval commanders.

Some irresponsible nations with hegemonic tendencies twisting definition of UNCLOS: Rajnath Singh
Taking a dig at China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that "some irresponsible nations" with their narrow partisan interests and hegemonic tendencies are coming up with wrong definitions of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). It is a matter of concern that UNCLOS is being repeatedly weakened by arbitrary interpretation of its definition by some nations, Singh said, after commissioning of Indian Navy's destroyer Visakhapatnam here.
"Some irresponsible nations, with their narrow partisan interests, hegemonic tendencies are coming with wrong definitions of international laws," Singh said. Indigenously-built stealth guided-missile destroyer Visakhapatnam, packed with an array of missiles and anti-submarine rockets, was commissioned in presence of top naval commanders.
INS Visakhapatnam is equipped with lethal weapons and sensors, including supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits, officials said.
Previous Article

IT department detects Rs 100 crore black income after raids on Gujarat group

Next Article

Delhi BJP plans to open Namo centres in slums to help people get benefits of central schemes

next story