Homeindia News

Union territories top India's Social Progress Index 2022 list but Jharkhand and Bihar have a long way to go
By Akriti Anand  Dec 20, 2022 2:00:48 PM IST (Updated)

Social Progress Index 2022: The states and union territories (UTs) have been categorised into six tiers. Here's what the six tiers mean and which states fall under those tiers:

Most of the Union territories including Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have ranked higher on India's Social Progress Index 2022 list, released on Tuesday. While Puducherry topped the chart, Jharkhand and Bihar ranked the lowest on the list. Jammu and Kashmir took a major step up, bagging the tenth spot.

The Social Progress Index 2022 report shows that India is currently ranked 110th (among 169 countries) in the world on the Social Progress Index, scoring 60.19/100, in the fourth tier of performance. The country's aggregate Social Progress Index score in 2022 is slightly lower than the world average of 65.24.
What is Social Progress Index (SPI)?
The SPI provides a "comprehensive measure of social progress based" on social and environmental indicators that can complement the Gross domestic product (GDP) as a measure of well-being. "The index is the first holistic tool that is designed to measure social progress independent of GDP," the report said.
Who topped Social Progress Index 2022 list? Here's a list of states
The researchers used 89 indicators to assess the progress of each state. These indicators were included under categories - Nutrition and Basic Medical Care, Access to Basic Knowledge, Personal Rights Water and Sanitation, Access to Information & Communication, Personal Freedom & Choice, Shelter, Health & Wellness, Access to advanced Education, Personal Safety, and Environmental Quality.
The states and union territories (UTs) have been categorised into six tiers. Here's what the six tiers mean and which states fall under those tiers:
Tier 1: Very High social progress
These states and UTs performed "remarkably well" across components like Water and Sanitation, Shelter, Personal Safety, Personal Freedom, and Choice, consequently scoring well across the dimension of Basic Human Needs.
"The states can work on strengthening the dimension of the Foundations of Wellbeing.
StateRank
Puducherry1
Lakshadweep2
Goa3
Sikkim4
Mizoram5
Tamil Nadu6
Himachal Pradesh7
Chandigarh8
Kerala9
Out of these nine states, Chandigarh scored the highest for Shelter, while Goa emerged to be a front-runner in terms of Water and Sanitation.
Tier 2: High social progress
These states and UTs attained high scores across indicators like Personal Safety, Water and Sanitation, Personal Rights, Personal Freedom and Choice, and Inclusiveness.
StateRank
Jammu and Kashmir10
Punjab11
Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu12
Ladakh13
Nagaland14
Andaman and Nicobar Islands15
Tier 3: Upper Middle social progress
These states performed well across dimensions of Basic Human Needs and Opportunity, with the highest score for components like Personal Freedom
and Choice, Water and Sanitation, and Inclusiveness, the report said.
StateRank
Uttarakhand16
Karnataka17
Arunachal Pradesh18
Delhi19
Manipur20
Tier 4: Lower Middle social progress
These states/UTs performed "relatively well" in terms of Personal Freedom and Choice and Water and Sanitation. However, they didn't achieve high levels of social progress in terms of Nutrition and Basic Medical Care, Access to Information and Communication, and Access to Advanced Education.
StateRank
Haryana21
Gujarat22
Andhra Pradesh23
Meghalaya24
West Bengal25
Telangana26
Tripura27
Chhattisgarh28
Maharashtra29
Rajasthan30
Tier 5: Low social progress
These states scored the lowest across the dimension of Basic Human Needs and fared relatively better across components of Personal Rights and Personal Freedom and Choice has been observed. "The states can advance their social progress by working across components like Access to Information and Communication, Nutrition and Basic Medical Care, and Access to Advanced Education," the report said.
StateRank
Uttar Pradesh31
Odisha32
Madhya Pradesh33
Tier 6: Very Low social progress.
These states scored relatively high in terms of Health and Wellness, Personal Freedom and Choice, Inclusiveness, and Personal Rights. But, they still must "strengthen components of social progress like Nutrition and Basic Medical Care, Access to Information and Communication, and Access to Advanced Education to achieve high social progress."
StateRank
Assam34
Bihar35
Jharkhand36
Other key takeaways
> Aizawl (Mizoram) attained the highest SPI score of 72.90 in the country, with five more districts of Mizoram belonging to this tier, namely Lungei (69.80), Champhai (67.93), Serchhip (67.77), Saiha (65.79) and Mamit (64.84).
> Over 69 percent of Uttarakhand’s districts witnessed Very High Social Progress, whereas 30 percent of Arunachal Pradesh’s districts fall into this category.
> Nagpur is the only district in Maharashtra that has achieved Very High Social Progress
