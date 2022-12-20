Union territories top India's Social Progress Index 2022 list but Jharkhand and Bihar have a long way to go

Social Progress Index 2022: The states and union territories (UTs) have been categorised into six tiers. Here's what the six tiers mean and which states fall under those tiers:

Most of the Union territories including Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have ranked higher on India's Social Progress Index 2022 list, released on Tuesday. While Puducherry topped the chart, Jharkhand and Bihar ranked the lowest on the list. Jammu and Kashmir took a major step up, bagging the tenth spot.

The Social Progress Index 2022 report shows that India is currently ranked 110th (among 169 countries) in the world on the Social Progress Index, scoring 60.19/100, in the fourth tier of performance. The country's aggregate Social Progress Index score in 2022 is slightly lower than the world average of 65.24.

What is Social Progress Index (SPI)?

The SPI provides a "comprehensive measure of social progress based" on social and environmental indicators that can complement the Gross domestic product (GDP) as a measure of well-being. "The index is the first holistic tool that is designed to measure social progress independent of GDP," the report said.

Who topped Social Progress Index 2022 list? Here's a list of states

The researchers used 89 indicators to assess the progress of each state. These indicators were included under categories - Nutrition and Basic Medical Care, Access to Basic Knowledge, Personal Rights Water and Sanitation, Access to Information & Communication, Personal Freedom & Choice, Shelter, Health & Wellness, Access to advanced Education, Personal Safety, and Environmental Quality.

The states and union territories (UTs) have been categorised into six tiers. Here's what the six tiers mean and which states fall under those tiers:

Tier 1: Very High social progress

These states and UTs performed "remarkably well" across components like Water and Sanitation, Shelter, Personal Safety, Personal Freedom, and Choice, consequently scoring well across the dimension of Basic Human Needs.

"The states can work on strengthening the dimension of the Foundations of Wellbeing.

State Rank Puducherry 1 Lakshadweep 2 Goa 3 Sikkim 4 Mizoram 5 Tamil Nadu 6 Himachal Pradesh 7 Chandigarh 8 Kerala 9

Out of these nine states, Chandigarh scored the highest for Shelter, while Goa emerged to be a front-runner in terms of Water and Sanitation.

Tier 2: High social progress

These states and UTs attained high scores across indicators like Personal Safety, Water and Sanitation, Personal Rights, Personal Freedom and Choice, and Inclusiveness.

State Rank Jammu and Kashmir 10 Punjab 11 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 12 Ladakh 13 Nagaland 14 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 15

Tier 3: Upper Middle social progress

These states performed well across dimensions of Basic Human Needs and Opportunity, with the highest score for components like Personal Freedom

and Choice, Water and Sanitation, and Inclusiveness, the report said.

State Rank Uttarakhand 16 Karnataka 17 Arunachal Pradesh 18 Delhi 19 Manipur 20

Tier 4: Lower Middle social progress

These states/UTs performed "relatively well" in terms of Personal Freedom and Choice and Water and Sanitation. However, they didn't achieve high levels of social progress in terms of Nutrition and Basic Medical Care, Access to Information and Communication, and Access to Advanced Education.

State Rank Haryana 21 Gujarat 22 Andhra Pradesh 23 Meghalaya 24 West Bengal 25 Telangana 26 Tripura 27 Chhattisgarh 28 Maharashtra 29 Rajasthan 30

Tier 5: Low social progress

These states scored the lowest across the dimension of Basic Human Needs and fared relatively better across components of Personal Rights and Personal Freedom and Choice has been observed. "The states can advance their social progress by working across components like Access to Information and Communication, Nutrition and Basic Medical Care, and Access to Advanced Education," the report said.

State Rank Uttar Pradesh 31 Odisha 32 Madhya Pradesh 33

Tier 6: Very Low social progress.

These states scored relatively high in terms of Health and Wellness, Personal Freedom and Choice, Inclusiveness, and Personal Rights. But, they still must "strengthen components of social progress like Nutrition and Basic Medical Care, Access to Information and Communication, and Access to Advanced Education to achieve high social progress."

State Rank Assam 34 Bihar 35 Jharkhand 36

Other key takeaways

> Aizawl (Mizoram) attained the highest SPI score of 72.90 in the country, with five more districts of Mizoram belonging to this tier, namely Lungei (69.80), Champhai (67.93), Serchhip (67.77), Saiha (65.79) and Mamit (64.84).

> Over 69 percent of Uttarakhand’s districts witnessed Very High Social Progress, whereas 30 percent of Arunachal Pradesh’s districts fall into this category.

> Nagpur is the only district in Maharashtra that has achieved Very High Social Progress