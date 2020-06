Branded frozen parotas will be taxed higher at 18 percent compared to 5 percent for rotis since they are not the same, said the Karnataka Authority for Advance Rulings, on an application by Bengaluru-based iD Fresh Foods.

The vague distinction between the two household food items sent social media into overdrive, with #handsoffparota and #justiceforparota trending on Twitter.

Has someone tweeted this yet? If not, here it goes. Roti is a word. Porotta is an emotion. #HandsOffPorotta — Ashwin R Chandran (@ashwinrc26) June 12, 2020

Roti: 5% GST. Parota: 18% GST. Hmm, that would place Naan and Kulcha at 28%. (No way I'm even looking at Butter Naan and Rumali Roti) — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 12, 2020

Are they charging GST on every Layer of Porotta? 1 layer of porotta =1 Roti.🤣#HandsOffPorotta. — Khushboo (@Khush_boozing) June 12, 2020

You spell it as Parota, Parotha, Parontha, Paratha or Parantha? I grew calling it Parantha. More the letters, higher the tax? — agracadabra (@agracadabra) June 12, 2020