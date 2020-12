The government on Tuesday said that the new ‘fast-spreading’ strain of Covid-19 has not been seen in India so far.

Addressing a press conference, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, assured citizens that there was no need to panic.

“The new strain of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom has increased transmissibility. This mutation is not affecting the severity of the disease. Case fatality is not affected by this mutation,” he said.

Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a new set of guidelines for the travellers arriving from the UK.

This came after several flyers from the UK tested positive for Covid-19 on their arrival.

On Monday, the government banned all the flights originating from the UK to India till December 31 to contain the spread of new variant of Covid-19.