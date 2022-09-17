India on path of becoming world superpower in next 25 years: Smriti Irani

By PTI

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said India is moving strongly on the path of becoming more resilient, capable and stronger and will become the world superpower by 2047.

She was addressing a gathering at a health check-up camp organised on the occasion of 'Seva Diwas' being celebrated as part of the celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday.

She said the country is moving strongly on the path of becoming more resilient, capable and stronger under the leadership of PM Modi. "The Prime Minister has laid the foundation for India's charge to the top and there is now no stopping India from moving on the path of becoming more resilient, capable and stronger, and ultimately becoming the world superpower in the next 25 years," said the union minister for women and child development, and minority affairs.

The camp where Irani addressed the crowd was inaugurated by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. He said serving the poor and needy people by organising such a big health camp is the greatest tribute paid on the birthday of the prime minister and exhorted the people to avail the benefits of different healthcare services.

"Not just on his birthday, but the Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) is organising different activities during the 15-day-long 'Seva Pakhwara' from September 17 till October 2," Purohit said. "It is a matter of pride that this Pakhwara has begun today, on the birthday of Rashtra-Putra (son of the nation) and will conclude on the birthday of Rashtra-Pita (father of the nation)," he added.

More than 20,000 people from different parts of Chandigarh availed the benefits of 11 types of different healthcare services provided at the camp, said a statement issued by the Chandigarh University — one of the organisers of the camp.