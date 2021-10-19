Smartphones may soon replace metro cards as DMRC plans to introduce new facility

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) is working on a new facility that will allow commuters to pay for their fares more easily. The DMRC is going to update its near field communications (NFC) facilities at stations to allow commuters to pay fares using their smartphones, mobile QR codes, paper QR tickets, credit cards and debit cards, in addition to the existing smart cards facility.

The DMRC aims to facilitate easier methods of contactless payments, while also reducing human errors in fare collection.

The corporation will be upgrading 44 of its Metro stations in the capital with new automated fare collection (AFC) machines to communicate via radio waves using the NFC technology to automatically deduct fares and provide entry to commuters. Penalties will also be automatically deducted through the new facility, instead of making commuters go to the customer service window.

The system can already be found in cities like Kochi and Nagpur. Additionally, the facility is also available in Delhi Metro 's Airport Express Line, and commuters are able to use NFC facilities with credit and debit cards of certain banks as well. But under the Phase IV upgrades of DMRC, the facility will be expanded to all banks through the RuPay portal.

DMRC has said that it will be installing point of sale terminals alongside its ticketing machines in Phase-I and Phase-II stations to facilitate easier adoption.