0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Skymet forecasts India likely to get average monsoon rains in 2022

Profile image
By Reuters  IST (Published)
Mini

India monsoon: Monsoon rains are expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, and there is a 65 percent chance that India will get average rainfall, Skymet said.

Skymet forecasts India likely to get average monsoon rains in 2022
India is likely to get average monsoon rains this year, a private weather forecasting agency said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy.
Monsoon rains are expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, and there is a 65 percent chance that India will get average rainfall, Skymet said.
New Delhi defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 88 centimetres (35 inches) for the four-month season beginning June.
The state-run India Meteorological Department will announce its annual monsoon forecast later this month.
Nearly half of India's farmland, which has no irrigation cover, depends on annual June-September rains to grow crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybeans.
Tags
Next Article

Dr Balram Bhargava's tenure as ICMR Director General extended for three more months

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More