Skymet expects normal monsoon but July might see 3% deficiency

Monsoon in India was expected to pick up from 11th of July, but that has not happened yet. To discuss this, Mahesh Palawat, VP-Meteorologist at Skymet Weather Services, spoke to CNBC-TV18. Palawat said that he expects the overall monsoon to be normal, not deficient.

Palawat said, “It will still be a normal monsoon. We have predicted long period average that is 103 percent of LPA between June 1st and September 30th, so the month of June performed very well. It was a surplus by 10 percent, however for July, we predicted it to be ending with a deficiency of 3 percent.”

“As of now, it is 7 percent deficient but now if you see southern peninsula, particularly the west coast of the country - Coastal Karnataka, Konkan, and Goa, Kerala and the central parts of the country, they are performing very well. However, monsoon has not yet reached North West India particularly over Delhi, Punjab and Haryana and many parts of Rajasthan, but in the next 24 hours we are expecting the rains to come in there as well.”

He added, “A low pressure area has developed over Bay of Bengal. It will travel across central parts of the country right from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, South Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan and northern parts of Maharashtra - all these areas are going to get a very heavy rainfall for the next 2-3 days.”

“So, monsoon is in revival mode over the central and southern parts of the peninsula,” he said.

