SKM to meet Union Ministers Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar today to discuss farm issues

A five-member committee of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is likely to meet Union Ministers Amit Shah and Narendra Singh Tomar separately on Wednesday to discuss their pending farm-related issues, a farmer leader said. The SKM, which is spearheading the movement against three farm laws, is scheduled to hold a meeting at 2 PM today.

The members of the SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, have called a crucial meeting at the Singhu Border to decide the fate of the agitation. The five-member panel of the SKM will have an internal meeting in the morning and will meet Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to discuss farmers' issues and pending demands.

A decision on the future course of action is likely after the SKM's 2 pm meeting.

The five-member panel of the SKM has farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ashok Dhawle, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Yudhvir Singh.

On November 29, a bill was passed in Parliament to repeal the three contentious farm laws, one of the main demands of the protesting farmers. But the stalemate continues with the protesters demanding that the government fulfil their other demands too. The three laws were - Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

