Six-month report card: How the Bhagwant Mann government has fared in Punjab

By CNBCTV18.com

Six months ago, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scored a resounding success in the Punjab Legislative Assembly elections after managing an overwhelming majority of 92 of the 117 seats. The victory was seen as a vindication of the AAP’s arrival as a potential national political contender. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann told the state that “it is my turn to fulfil my responsibility” and promised changes within a month.

With six months at the helm, here’s how CM Mann’s government has fared on the promises made in its election manifesto.

300 units of power free

It was the biggest promise in the AAP’s election manifesto, which the Mann-led government delivered by rolling out the scheme on July 1. The scheme cost the government an additional Rs 1,800 crore annually. The already beleaguered power sector in the state has said that real costs may stretch to Rs 3,000 crore annually.

Women to get Rs 1,000/month

Another big platform that the AAP campaigned around in the lead-up to the elections, the government hasn’t yet fulfilled the promise of providing Rs 1,000 to each woman in the state every month. With a yearly annual cost of Rs 12,000 crore, the financially fraught condition of the state means that the scheme might be instituted at a later date.

Anti-Graft helpline

AAP had first established itself in New Delhi on an anti-corruption and anti-graft platform, and the Arvind Kejriwal-led party used the same platform in Punjab as well. As part of the manifesto, the Punjab government has established an anti-graft helpline.

DSR subsidy

As part of its outreach and support to farmers, the AAP had promised financial support to farmers to help modernise. One of the key ideas was to help farmers adopt the direct sowing of rice (DSR) techniques to help conserve water. To this end, the Mann government had announced a bonus of Rs 1,500 per acre to farmers using DSR.

Moong Dal MSP

Another promise made to farmers, the AAP said that it will bring a minimum support price for various crops in line with the demands of various farmer groups after the farm law protests. The government instituted an MSP for moong dal in order to help farmers break out of the wheat-rice cultivation cycle.

