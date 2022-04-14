Six dead, 13 injured as massive fire engulfs pharma unit in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district

A fire at a pharmaceutical plant in Andhra Pradesh killed six workers and injured 12 others after midnight on Thursday. The fire is thought to have been started by a reactor explosion triggered by a gas leak.

The incident took place in Porus Laboratories Private Limited at Akkireddygudem in Eluru. The 18 victims were working in Unit 4 of the pharmaceutical plant when the fire broke out. In two hours, the fire was brought under control.

Four of the six victims were Bihar migrant labourers. So far, the bodies of two of the victims have been found.

Andhra Pradesh | Six killed & 12 injured in a fire accident at a chemical factory in Akkireddigudem, Eluru, last night. The fire broke out due to leakage of nitric acid, monomethyl: Eluru SP Rahul Dev Sharma (Visuals from last night) pic.twitter.com/sRwkTRrLQs— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

According to authorities, the explosion was caused when the gas used to manufacture active medicinal components and other intermediates in the boiler unit spilt owing to a suspected failure. The event occurred at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The injured were taken to Giffard Memorial Hospital in Nuzvid and a government hospital.

Details on the likely causes of the tragedy have been acquired, according to district Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma. Authorities are still trying to figure out whether the reactor detonated or the fire was triggered by a short circuit.

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh to families of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh to those seriously injured and Rs 2 lakh to the others who suffered injuries in the boiler blast.