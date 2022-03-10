Sitarganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sitarganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sitarganj is an assembly constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Sitarganj legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Sitarganj was won by Saurabh Bahuguna of the BJP. He defeated INC's Malti Biswas.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Kiran Chand Mandal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Saurabh Bahuguna garnered 50597 votes, securing 57.85 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 28450 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 32.53 percent.

The total number of voters in the Sitarganj constituency stands at 122713 with 64283 male voters and 58427 female voters.