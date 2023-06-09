SIT Investigates gangster’s murder in Lucknow court, SC rejects urgent hearing plea

Jeeva, who was serving a life term in a Lucknow jail, was shot dead on the premises of Lucknow district court on Wednesday when he was brought to the court for a hearing in a case. The assailant, identified as Vijay Yadav of Jaunpur, had opened fire at Jeeva.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the shootout that took place in the SC-ST court in Lucknow, in which gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was murdered. The team has inspected the entry-exit gate of the court along with the SC-ST courtroom and has been directed to submit a report on the murder case within 7 days.

On Friday, the Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing on a plea by Jeeva's wife Payal Maheshwari. Jeeva was an aide of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari. The plea, seeking anticipatory bail in a criminal case, was rejected by a vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal, who noted that Jeeva’s funeral had already taken place and there was no urgency in the matter.

Payal Maheshwari’s lawyer had told the bench that Jeeva was shot dead on Wednesday and sought protection for her from arrest to attend the last rites. UP Additional Advocate General Garima Prashad had assured the court that the state would not take any action against Payal Maheshwari, who had sought interim protection from arrest in a Gangsters Act case and also bail to attend her husband’s last rites.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, visited the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Thursday and enquired about the health of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl who was injured in the shootout. The girl and constable Lal Mohammad had suffered bullet injuries.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets the girl who was injured in the shootout on Lucknow Court premises on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)

Chief Medical Superintendent Sandeep Tiwari said the condition of the girl and the police constable is stable.

The assailant, a resident of Jaunpur district, was caught on the spot after the shooting took place right outside a courtroom at around 4 pm. Eyewitnesses said the assailant was dressed as a lawyer and fired around six shots. The accused was beaten by lawyers and is also undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Moreover, six police personnel have been suspended for negligence that led to the killing of Jeeva on the court premises. “As a result of not carrying out proper checking and frisking at the entry gates for public and advocates on old High Court premises, Jeeva was murdered and some others were injured in firing with firearms on premises of Hon’ble High Court,” a release issued by Uttar Pradesh Police said.

Head constables Sunil Dubey, Mohammad Khalid, Anil Singh and Sunil Srivastava and constables Dharmendra and Nidhi Devi have been suspended, the release said.

(With inputs from PTI)