SIT Investigates gangster’s murder in Lucknow court, SC rejects urgent hearing plea

Jeeva, who was serving a life term in a Lucknow jail, was shot dead on the premises of Lucknow district court on Wednesday when he was brought to the court for a hearing in a case. The assailant, identified as Vijay Yadav of Jaunpur, had opened fire at Jeeva.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the shootout that took place in the SC-ST court in Lucknow, in which gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was murdered. The team has inspected the entry-exit gate of the court along with the SC-ST courtroom and has been directed to submit a report on the murder case within 7 days.

On Friday, the Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing on a plea by Jeeva's wife Payal Maheshwari. Jeeva was an aide of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari. The plea, seeking anticipatory bail in a criminal case, was rejected by a vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal, who noted that Jeeva’s funeral had already taken place and there was no urgency in the matter.