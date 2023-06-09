SIT Investigates gangster’s murder in Lucknow court, SC rejects urgent hearing plea

CNBC TV18
homeindia NewsSIT Investigates gangster’s murder in Lucknow court, SC rejects urgent hearing plea

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 9, 2023 2:22:53 PM IST (Published)

Jeeva, who was serving a life term in a Lucknow jail, was shot dead on the premises of Lucknow district court on Wednesday when he was brought to the court for a hearing in a case. The assailant, identified as Vijay Yadav of Jaunpur, had opened fire at Jeeva.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the shootout that took place in the SC-ST court in Lucknow, in which gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was murdered. The team has inspected the entry-exit gate of the court along with the SC-ST courtroom and has been directed to submit a report on the murder case within 7 days.

Jeeva, who was serving a life term in a Lucknow jail, was shot dead on the premises of Lucknow district court on Wednesday when he was brought to the court for a hearing in a case. The assailant has been identified as Vijay Yadav of Jaunpur.
On Friday, the Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing on a plea by Jeeva's wife Payal Maheshwari. Jeeva was an aide of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari. The plea, seeking anticipatory bail in a criminal case, was rejected by a vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal, who noted that Jeeva’s funeral had already taken place and there was no urgency in the matter.
