India "Singing moon," S P Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with state honours Updated : September 26, 2020 05:10 PM IST After the singer's son S P Charan performed the funeral rites amid Vedic chants by priests, the last post was played by a police band and 24 personnel in ceremonial attire gave a gun salute. Later, the body with SPB's glasses on and smeared with 'Thiruneeru' (sacred ashes) on the forehead and draped in zari dhoti was lowered into a deep pit and buried.