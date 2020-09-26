  • SENSEX
"Singing moon," S P Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with state honours

Updated : September 26, 2020 05:10 PM IST

After the singer's son S P Charan performed the funeral rites amid Vedic chants by priests, the last post was played by a police band and 24 personnel in ceremonial attire gave a gun salute.
Later, the body with SPB's glasses on and smeared with 'Thiruneeru' (sacred ashes) on the forehead and draped in zari dhoti was lowered into a deep pit and buried.

