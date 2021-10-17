Singhu border lynching: 3 accused sent to police remand, 2 SITs conducting probe

Three people allegedly involved in the lynching of a labourer at the farmers’ protest site at Singhu border were remanded to six days in police custody as the Haryana Police set up two Special Investigation Teams to probe the incident. Narain Singh, a member of the Sikh order of Nihang, was arrested on Saturday from near Amritsar.

Two more Nihangs, Govindpreet Singh and Bhagwant Singh, from Fatehgarh Sahib had ”surrendered” before the Sonipat Police in connection with the lynching. All three were produced before a court in Sonipat, which remanded them to six days in police custody.

The police sought remand of the accused on the ground that they have to reconstruct the scene of the crime, recover clothes which the accused wore at the time of incident, besides interrogating them in depth about the entire incident. The SIT headed by IPS officer Mayank Gupta, who is Assistant Superintendent of Police, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, will investigate the videos of the incident which were circulating on various social media platforms.

The other led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sonipat, Virender Singh will carry out the overall probe into the incident. The body of Dalit labourer Lakhbir Singh was found on Friday tied to a barricade at the Delhi-Haryana border, where the anti-farm law protesters have been camping, with a hand chopped off and multiple wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons.

In a video clip that surfaced on social media, some Nihangs were seen standing around the injured man with his severed left hand close to his head. The group was heard accusing him of desecrating a Sikh holy book. However, the victim’s family has questioned the attackers’ claim that he committed sacrilege and demanded a high-level probe.

The mortal remains of Lakhbir Singh were cremated at his native village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran amid tight security in the presence of his family members on Saturday evening.

