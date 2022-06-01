Singer KK dies at 53, Kolkata Police launches probe to examine his 'unnatural death'

The Kolkata Police launched a probe into the death of popular playback singer KK on Wednesday. Police said a case of unnatural death was lodged with the New Market police station in Kolkata and a post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of his death.

"We have started an investigation into singer KK's death and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station," a police official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

"We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," police said. They also said two persons were questioned in connection with the case.

Police said, "The autopsy report will throw light on the exact cause of death. We are waiting for it."

KK dies at 53

Krishnakumar Kunnath , popularly known as KK, died hours after performing at a Kolkata concert late Tuesday. He was 53. The singer was on a two-day tour to Kolkata to perform at two college programmes when the incident happened.

According to officials, KK was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel from the concert venue, and soon collapsed. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

"KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," PTI quoted doctors as saying.

Following this, the Kolkata Police launched a probe into KK's death.

What the initial probe says

According to an initial investigation, police said the 53-year-old singer was "almost mobbed" by fan followers at the hotel where he had returned after performing at Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata.

After having a brief interaction with his fans at the hotel, he left the lobby. He then went upstairs where he had reportedly stumbled and fallen on the floor.

KK was then rushed to a private hospital where he was declared "brought dead" by doctors.

The singer had sustained two injuries -- one on the left side of his forehead and another on his lips -- police said.

KK is survived by his wife and two children. Many of his songs are hit among the youths of the country. As a playback singer, he recorded Bollywood numbers such as 'Ankhon Mein Teri' (Om Shanti Om), 'Zara Sa' (Jannat), 'Khuda Jaane' (Bachna Ae Hasino) and 'Tadap Tadap ke' (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam).