Bharatiya Janata Paty's Vijay Kumar Mandal won against RJD’s Shatrughan Prasad Suman by a margin of 13,610 votes from Sikti constituency.

While Mandal bagged 84,128 votes, Suman got 70,518 votes.

Sikti Assembly Constituency in Araria district went into polls on November 07, 2020.

Sikti is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in the Koshi region and the Araria district of Bihar. It shares an inter-state border with Araria.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, BJP's Mandal won the Sikti constituency seat with a margin of 4.9 percent securing 76,995 votes against JD(U) candidate Shatrughan Prasad Suman. BJP had a vote share of 46.48 percent in 2015 in the seat.