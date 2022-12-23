English
16 Army soldiers dead, 4 injured after accident in North Sikkim; Rajnath Singh expresses grief

16 Army soldiers dead, 4 injured after accident in North Sikkim; Rajnath Singh expresses grief

16 Army soldiers dead, 4 injured after accident in North Sikkim; Rajnath Singh expresses grief
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 23, 2022 3:55:38 PM IST (Updated)

Sikkim accident: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitmen."

As many as 16 Army personnel died and four were injured after the truck they were travelling in plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, the Indian Army said on Friday. The accident took place in North Sikkim's Zema region.

"The ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. Enroute at Zema, truck skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn. A rescue mission was immediately launched and four injured soldiers air evacuated," the Indian Army said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh express anguish over the incident and said he's "deeply pained" by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. "The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to bereaved families; Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured," he tweeted.
First Published:  IST
Indian armyRajnath SinghSikkim

