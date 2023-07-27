Sikkim becomes first state to allow 12-month maternity leave for government employees

As per the Maternity Benefit Act 1961, a working woman is allowed a paid maternity leave of six months or 26 weeks. This is a significant move by the Sikkim government as the state has the lowest population in the country, at nearly 6.32 lakh.

Sikkim has become the first state in the country to announce 12-month maternity leave for government employees. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that government employees will be allowed 12-month maternity leave and 1-month paternity leave to help them take better care of children and their families.

CM Tamang was addressing the annual general meeting of the Sikkim State Civil Service Officers' Association (SSCSOA) in Gangtok and he said that the details regarding the extended leave will be notified soon.

Female government employees will now be able to take a year-long maternity leave, giving them more time to care for their newborn babies and raise their families.

As per the Maternity Benefit Act 1961, a working woman is allowed a paid maternity leave of six months or 26 weeks for the first two children and three months for subsequent children.

Male employees will also receive a one-month paternity leave. In comparison, the earlier provisions of the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rule 551 (A), 1972, allowed male employees with less than two children to take paternity leave of only 15 days, within a period of 15 days before the child's birth and up to 6 months after the delivery.

According to CM Tamang, the move would allow government workers to better look after their families and children.

“The officers are the backbone of the state administration, contributing significantly to the growth and development of Sikkim and its people,” CM Tamang said, reported PTI.

This is a significant move by the Sikkim government as the state has the lowest population in the country, at nearly 6.32 lakh.

The state government previously implemented an incentive scheme in response to this demographic reality and to promote indigenous communities. This programme provides advance and additional increments to government employees who have two or three children, fostering population increase among the state's native groups.

Employees with the Sikkim Subject Certificate are entitled to one advanced increment if they have two surviving children, according to the official notification issued in May this year. Employees with three surviving children would get one more increment. Notably, the advance increment can be claimed by either spouse depending on mutual consent.