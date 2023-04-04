Sikkim Avalanche Highlights: 7 dead, at least 150 trapped at Nathu La; no respite from snow soon: IMD

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 4, 2023 10:26 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Sikkim Avalanche Highlights: A massive avalanche descended on the popular Nathu La mountain pass in Sikkim, trapping several tourists. As per an official, quoted by PTI, at least seven tourists are dead and 11 injured. The deceeased include four men, a woman, and a child. The avalanche struck at the 14th mile on Jawaharlal Nehru Road connecting Gangtok with Nathu La. The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok's hospital, PTI reported. "Rescue and clearance operations are still on," a senior police official here said. As per ANI, 22 tourists have been rescued and operations are underway, ANI quoted Border Roads Organisation (BRO) as saying, adding that 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after clearing the snow from the road. More than 150 tourists are feared trapped. Gangtok has reported 50 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday. Sikkim has been receiving rainfall/snowfall at higher reaches since last Friday.Rain/snow in the higher reaches of Sikkim will continue for the next few days, says the India Meteorological Department.

Live Updates

Thank you readers! With this, we would now wrap up our live blog. For more updates, tune in to our website CNBCTV18.COM

Apr 4, 2023 10:26 PM

All the injured, be they from any state, will be treated here for free, says Sikkim CM 

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang said, "All the injured, be they from any state, will be treated here for free. Even the deceased will be taken to their residence...We have started the helpline number. We'll come to know how many were tourists, how many died & how many were hospitalised, by tomorrow. It's already night and it will be tough to ascertain. There could be 2-3 more who may be trapped, we will try to rescue them."

Apr 4, 2023 9:47 PM

President Murmu expresses grief over deaths of tourists

Apr 4, 2023 8:35 PM

PM Modi condoles the lives lost in the avalanche


 

Apr 4, 2023 7:38 PM

Centre closely monitoring the situation, says Amit Shah 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the death of tourists in the avalanche.and said that the central government is closely monitoring the situation. "My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic avalanche in Sikkim. We are closely monitoring the situation and the teams of NDRF will reach the affected area soon. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Shah tweeted.

Apr 4, 2023 7:27 PM

IMD says rain and snow will continue for a few days

Gangtok has reported 50 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday. Sikkim has been receiving rainfall/snowfall at higher reaches since last Friday.Rain/snow in the higher reaches of Sikkim will continue for the next few days, says the India Meteorological Department.

Apr 4, 2023 6:33 PM

"The inhabitants of mountainous areas in snow zones have always been affected by the risk of avalanches. Avalanches can be stopped or mitigated by a combination of measures that aim to prevent the formation and release of snow slides. Snow ErdoX and snow fences are effective solutions to prevent initiation of avalanche in mountainous areas. Snow ErdoX retains snow on the slope while snow fences stabilise the snow layer to prevent avalanches. The fences absorb the force exerted by snow, reducing loads on the structure and facilitating installation," says Vikramjiet Roy, Managing Director, Maccaferri India, a provider of solutions to the civil, geotechnical and environmental construction markets.

Apr 4, 2023 5:57 PM
Apr 4, 2023 5:38 PM

The avalanche struck around 12.20 pm on Tuesday, local officials said.

Apr 4, 2023 5:30 PM
Apr 4, 2023 4:52 PM

Indian Army's Trishakti Corps has joined the search and rescue operation.

Apr 4, 2023 4:51 PM

According to the Indian Express, the death toll now stands at seven.

Apr 4, 2023 4:49 PM
Apr 4, 2023 4:43 PM

As per Hindustan Times, the deceased include four men, a woman, and a child.

Apr 4, 2023 4:32 PM

The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok's hospital, PTI reported.

Apr 4, 2023 4:25 PM