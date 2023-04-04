Sikkim Avalanche Highlights: 7 dead, at least 150 trapped at Nathu La; no respite from snow soon: IMD

Thank you readers! With this, we would now wrap up our live blog. For more updates, tune in to our website CNBCTV18.COM
All the injured, be they from any state, will be treated here for free, says Sikkim CM
Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang said, "All the injured, be they from any state, will be treated here for free. Even the deceased will be taken to their residence...We have started the helpline number. We'll come to know how many were tourists, how many died & how many were hospitalised, by tomorrow. It's already night and it will be tough to ascertain. There could be 2-3 more who may be trapped, we will try to rescue them."
Centre closely monitoring the situation, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the death of tourists in the avalanche.and said that the central government is closely monitoring the situation. "My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic avalanche in Sikkim. We are closely monitoring the situation and the teams of NDRF will reach the affected area soon. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Shah tweeted.
IMD says rain and snow will continue for a few days
Gangtok has reported 50 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday. Sikkim has been receiving rainfall/snowfall at higher reaches since last Friday.Rain/snow in the higher reaches of Sikkim will continue for the next few days, says the India Meteorological Department.
"The inhabitants of mountainous areas in snow zones have always been affected by the risk of avalanches. Avalanches can be stopped or mitigated by a combination of measures that aim to prevent the formation and release of snow slides. Snow ErdoX and snow fences are effective solutions to prevent initiation of avalanche in mountainous areas. Snow ErdoX retains snow on the slope while snow fences stabilise the snow layer to prevent avalanches. The fences absorb the force exerted by snow, reducing loads on the structure and facilitating installation," says Vikramjiet Roy, Managing Director, Maccaferri India, a provider of solutions to the civil, geotechnical and environmental construction markets.