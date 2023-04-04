Sikkim Avalanche Live Updates: 7 dead, at least 150 trapped at Nathu La, rescue operations on

"The inhabitants of mountainous areas in snow zones have always been affected by the risk of avalanches. Avalanches can be stopped or mitigated by a combination of measures that aim to prevent the formation and release of snow slides. Snow ErdoX and snow fences are effective solutions to prevent initiation of avalanche in mountainous areas. Snow ErdoX retains snow on the slope while snow fences stabilise the snow layer to prevent avalanches. The fences absorb the force exerted by snow, reducing loads on the structure and facilitating installation," says Vikramjiet Roy, Managing Director, Maccaferri India, a provider of solutions to the civil, geotechnical and environmental construction markets.