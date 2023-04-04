English
Sikkim Avalanche Live Updates: 7 dead, at least 150 trapped at Nathu La, rescue operations on

By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 4, 2023 5:57 PM IST (Updated)
Sikkim Avalanche Live Updates: A massive avalanche descended on the popular Nathu La mountain pass in Sikkim, trapping several tourists. As per an official, quoted by PTI, six tourists are dead and 11 injured. The avalanche struck at the 14th mile on Jawaharlal Nehru Road connecting Gangtok with Nathu La. The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok's hospital, PTI reported. "Rescue and clearance operations are still on," a senior police official here said. As per ANI, 22 tourists have been rescued and operations are underway, ANI quoted Border Roads Organisation (BRO) as saying, adding that 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after clearing the snow from the road. More than 80 tourists are feared trapped. Nathu La Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.

"The inhabitants of mountainous areas in snow zones have always been affected by the risk of avalanches. Avalanches can be stopped or mitigated by a combination of measures that aim to prevent the formation and release of snow slides. Snow ErdoX and snow fences are effective solutions to prevent initiation of avalanche in mountainous areas. Snow ErdoX retains snow on the slope while snow fences stabilise the snow layer to prevent avalanches. The fences absorb the force exerted by snow, reducing loads on the structure and facilitating installation," says Vikramjiet Roy, Managing Director, Maccaferri India, a provider of solutions to the civil, geotechnical and environmental construction markets.

Apr 4, 2023 5:57 PM
Apr 4, 2023 5:38 PM

The avalanche struck around 12.20 pm on Tuesday, local officials said.

Apr 4, 2023 5:30 PM
Apr 4, 2023 4:52 PM

Indian Army's Trishakti Corps has joined the search and rescue operation.

Apr 4, 2023 4:51 PM

According to the Indian Express, the death toll now stands at seven.

Apr 4, 2023 4:49 PM
Apr 4, 2023 4:43 PM

As per Hindustan Times, the deceased include four men, a woman, and a child.

Apr 4, 2023 4:32 PM

The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok's hospital, PTI reported.

Apr 4, 2023 4:25 PM
Apr 4, 2023 4:19 PM
Apr 4, 2023 4:17 PM
Apr 4, 2023 4:15 PM
Apr 4, 2023 4:13 PM
Sikkim's Nathu La has been hit by an avalanche, killing at least six and injuring 11 people. About 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles have been rescued after the snow was cleared, the Border Roads Organisation told ANI.
Apr 4, 2023 4:08 PM
