Signs of revival in hiring activity observed in multiple sectors: Report

Hiring remained flat in December 2021 compared to the year ago period, increasing hiring activity across various sectors in the quarter is a sign of recovery, according to Naukri JobSpeak Index December 2021. The monthly report calculates hiring activity based on the job listings on the company's platform.

Hotels, restaurants and airlines saw the most growth in job hiring activity YoY in the month, up 22 percent compared to December 2020. Retail was also starting to bounce back with 20 percent increase YoY. Education, with 12 percent increase, IT services, with 8 percent increase and Real Estate with 8 percent increase were the best performing sectors.

On the other side of the spectrum, BPO, telecom, insurance, oil and power, and automotive industry still had a significant slump when compared to last year’s hiring activity as of December 2020.

“While IT has continued to drive growth in hiring, it is heartening to see a comeback from sectors of Hospitality & Travel, Retail, and Real Estate. We see a lot of talent shifting back to their cities of work with most companies drafting their return to work policies. As companies continue to press the pedal on their digital transformation journeys, the demand for certain functional areas and sectors will keep growing,” said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com.

In terms of hiring with respect to experience, the demand for freshers and professionals with 4-7 years of experience remained mostly flat YoY, though demand for more experienced professionals did see some dip.