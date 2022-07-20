Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: 2 gangsters shot dead in police encounter, 3 cops injured

Two suspects in the case of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder were killed in an encounter in Amritsar’s Bhakna village on Wednesday. Three police inspectors were also injured in the heavy gun exchange. The gangsters involved in the encounter are reported to be Manpreet Manu Kusa, and Jagroop Roopa, who the Punjab police had identified through CCTV footage, News 18 reported.

The CCTV footage recently surfaced showing Roopa and Kusa riding a bike at Samalsar in Moga district on June 21. Gunfire can be heard in a video shot near the encounter site. The area has been cordoned off and people have been asked to stay indoors, sources told news agency ANI.

It is believed that Kusa had fired at Moose Wala with an AK-47 rifle. Kusa and Roopa were in a Toyota Corolla car which was trailing Moose Wala's vehicle in Mansa district on May 29. After committing the crime, Kusa and Roopa had snatched a car which was later found abandoned in Moga district.

Police had earlier identified six shooters who were part of the two modules involved in Moose Wala's killing. A petition filed by the Punjab Police in the city court termed Lawrence Bishnoi a key conspirator of the murder . The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had nabbed three shooters -- Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sirsa. Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa were part of the second module.

Moose Wala was also a Congress leader besides being a popular Punjabi singer.

(With inputs from PTI)