Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homeindia News

Sidhu Moosewala's parents likely to meet Amit Shah in Chandigarh

Sidhu Moosewala's parents likely to meet Amit Shah in Chandigarh

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

Sidhu Moosewala's family had earlier written a letter to Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into the brutal murder of the famous Punjabi singer, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Sidhu Moosewala's parents likely to meet Amit Shah in Chandigarh
The parents of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala are likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday, BJP sources said. Shah will arrive here and meet the Punjab BJP leaders. Later, he will inaugurate the 'Khelo India Youth Games' in Haryana's Panchkula.
Moosewala's parents left for Chandigarh from their residence in Punjab's Mansa district. Moosewala's family had earlier written a letter to Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into the brutal murder of the famous Punjabi singer, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Moosewala's home on Friday and assured his family that his killers would soon be put behind bars. Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29.
According to the autopsy report, Moosewala's body bore 19 bullet injury marks.
Tags
Previous Article

Maharashtra makes mask mandatory amid rising COVID-19 cases

Next Article

Satyendra Nath Bose: Google dedicates doodle to Indian physicist whose work was recognised by Albert Einstein

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More