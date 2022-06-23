Sidhu Moose Wala's new song 'SYL' is about to drop today; Here’s where to watch

The first unreleased song of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala will be out today, almost a month after his untimely death. The song titled ‘SYL’ will be released on Moose Wala’s official YouTube channel at 6pm, announced his team in a Facebook post.

The slain singer’s team also shared the cover picture of the song. Sidhu Moose Wala’s team had requested all the music companies and producers to handover the singer’s unreleased songs to his family after the singer’s death on May 29.

The song is based on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue and Moos Wala himself penned the lyrics besides giving his voice. The lyrics mention Punjab’s rights over river waters and Sikh prisoners languishing in jails.

Canadians mourn death of 'underdog' Sidhu Moose Wala who 'found success in Brampton'

People associated with the song said that lyrics mentions about Balwinder Singh Jattana, a militant of the pro-Khalistan outfit Babbar Khalsa, who was involved in the assassination some officials who were discussing the construction of the canal at a Chandigarh office in 1990, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The song is scheduled to be released just after the voting of the Sangrur by-election concludes.

Earlier, the song was reportedly leaked and started circulating on social media. Moose Wala’s family made an appeal to all music producers that they should not share or release any of his unfinished tracks.

After this song, Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh would be taking the final call on rest of his pending and unreleased works.

As per his family, Moose Wala had completed the audio recording of the ‘SYL’ song, and the video shoot conceptualisation was in progress when he was shot dead on May 29.