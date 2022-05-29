Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in Punjab less than 24 hours after govt withdrew his security

In less than 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the government, singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in Punjab, police said. He was 27-years-old.

He was travelling in his vehicle when the assailants fired at the singer and his two friends. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Leaving behind his celebrated tag of a top Punjabi rap singer with fans across the globe, Moose Wala made his electoral debut as a Congress candidate from Mansa for the February 20 Assembly polls.

"I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted later in the evening.

Moose Wala, who was often caught on the wrong side of the law but broke several records, did not mind in singing couplets of his songs and posing for countless selfies with the electorate, largely first-timers, during his campaigning.

However, he was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,323 votes.

With assets of Rs 7.87 crore as per his nomination affidavit, the singer-turned-politician, who loved to ride on an open jeep, was facing four criminal cases, including two for obscene scenes.

Moose Wala, who was facing charges of promoting violence and gun culture in his song "Sanju", joined the Congress on December 3, 2021.

Moose Wala, who created a niche for himself with his unique rapping style, was known for hit tracks like 'Legend', 'Devil', 'Just listen', 'Jatt da Muqabala' and 'Hathyar', among many others.

He played the protagonist in the Punjabi film 'Moosa Jatt'. His other film 'Yes I Am A Student' is a story that sheds light on the hardship of international students but inspires them to never lose hope.

Many of his songs featured in the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 charts.

"I am not entering politics for status or to earn praise. I want to become a part of the system to transform it. I am joining the Congress to raise the voice of the people. I am joining the Congress as the party has leaders who have come from common families," Moose Wala, who went to Canada in 2016 as an international student, had said on the day he joined the politics.