The last rites of popular Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday evening in Mansa, were performed on Tuesday. Thousands gathered to join the funeral procession of the singer in Punjab's Mansa as the family prepared to conduct his last rites.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu's body was taken from Mansa Civil Hospital to his residence in the district. A huge crowd was seen outside Sidhu's home as his body arrived there. A heavy police force was also deployed outside the residence of the Punjabi singer.

Sidhu Moose Wala was a controversial figure. According to reports, police had charged him under India's Arms Act in 2020 for allegedly promoting gun culture in one of his songs.

Here's what has happened so far in Sidhu's murder case | 10 points

Sidhu Moose Wala, who was also a Congress leader, was shot dead on Sunday in Punjab's Mansa district. The incident happened a day after the state government withdrew his security cover. Moose Wala's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured. Police said at least three weapons were used and 30 rounds fired in the attack.

Prima facie, the attack was suspected to be a fallout of inter-gang rivalry, while police said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it. Police said the name of Moosewala's manager had cropped up in the murder case of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera last year. "This

On Monday, Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA). He also demanded the case be investigated by a sitting judge of the high court and sought an apology from the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP).

Following the father's appeal, the Punjab government ordered a judicial probe into Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. "CM Bhagwant Mann announces to set up a judicial commission under the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to probe the killing of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala. CM says perpetrators of the heinous crime will be behind the bars soon," Punjab Chief Minister's office said in a tweet.

A political upheaval transpired over Sidhu's death with the BJP and the Congress lashing out at the AAP-led Punjab government for curtailing his security cover. The Congress termed the incident a political murder. "I feel shocked and devastated beyond belief and expression over the loss of my colleague and a promising star in the party," Warring said in a statement while holding CM Bhagwant Mann wholly and solely responsible for his murder.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said Moose Wala's murder within hours of the AAP government withdrawing his security once again shows a complete collapse of law and order in Punjab. Besides this, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the attack exhibits an abject breakdown of law and order in Punjab.

Following the chaos, the Punjab Police detained five men in Dehradun on Monday for allegedly having links with the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. "They were picked up from the Shimla bypass area here and taken to Punjab for interrogation," a police official said on condition of anonymity.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is said to have involvement in Sidhu's murder, had filed a plea before a Delhi court seeking a direction to the Tihar jail authorities to not give his custody to Punjab police.

The plea alleged that the accused was having apprehension of a fake encounter by the Punjab police due to political rivalry. Bishnoi had requested that prior information be given to the court about the production warrant of the Punjab Police or any other police against him and not give his custody to any other Police. He also pleaded that any police may investigate a case pending against him at Tihar Jail without obtaining physical custody.

The Delhi court, however, refused to entertain the plea filed by alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The gangster has moved the Delhi High Court over the matter, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)