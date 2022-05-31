The last rites of popular Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday evening in Mansa, were performed on Tuesday. Thousands gathered to join the funeral procession of the singer in Punjab's Mansa as the family prepared to conduct his last rites.
Earlier in the day, Sidhu's body was taken from Mansa Civil Hospital to his residence in the district. A huge crowd was seen outside Sidhu's home as his body arrived there. A heavy police force was also deployed outside the residence of the Punjabi singer.
Sidhu Moose Wala was a controversial figure. According to reports, police had charged him under India's Arms Act in 2020 for allegedly promoting gun culture in one of his songs.
He was shot dead by unidentified men on Sunday when he was driving in his car. The incident triggered a political upheaval in Punjab with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state over Sidhu's murder.
#WATCH | A huge crowd joins the funeral procession of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab's Mansa.The last rites of the singer will be performed today. pic.twitter.com/LHkvjrUyVz— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022
