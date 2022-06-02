The Punjab Police interrogated gangster Sampat Nehra on Thursday in connection with the murder of popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala.

Nehra was taken to Punjab on May 31 on a production warrant from Tihar jail in Delhi. He was brought back to Tihar jail on Thursday, ANI quoted prison officials as saying.

Earlier this week, the Punjab Police detained five men from the Shimla bypass area in Dehradun for interrogation. Police said they had rounded up some people and got several important leads in connection with the murder.

The Punjab Police made it's first arrest on May 31. The accused, Manpreet Singh, was arrested for allegedly supplying vehicles to the assailants who were involved in the killing of Moose Wala . He was produced before a court, which sent him to a five-day police custody, according to officials quoted by news agency PTI.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is also an accused in the Moose Wala murder case. He had recently moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court after withdrawing his plea from the Delhi High Court. In the petition, he had sought necessary safeguards as he apprehended a "fake encounter" by the Punjab Police.

On Wednesday, the Punjab Police reconstituted a special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of head of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) to conduct investigations into the murder case.

Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after his security cover was withdrawn by the state government. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is the member of Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility of the murder.

After Moose Wala's killing, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government faced flak for withdrawing Moose Wala's security . The state government has now ordered judicial probe into the killing of the Punjabi singer.

(With inputs from PTI)