Punjab police get Delhi court's nod to formally arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case

The Punjab police on Wednesday will produce gangster Lawrence Bishnoi before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court connection with the the recent Sidhu Moose Wala murder murder case, news agency ANI tweeted.

A Delhi court on Tuesday gave its nod to the Punjab police to formally arrest Bishnoi in connection with the case. Later, the Punjab police received Bishnoi's transit remand, the news agency had reported.

The court has directed the Punjab police to ensure that Bishnoi's medical examination is conducted as per the law before leaving Delhi and also before he is produced before the concerned Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa, ANI reported.

Bishnoi's lawyer Vishal Chopra said that the court granted transit remand with conditions. "The Punjab police will get his (Bishnoi's) medical test done before taking him away, all safety measures will be kept in mind. He will be handcuffed and shackled and will be taken in a bullet proof vehicle," ANI reported Chopra as saying.

Chopra said complete videography will be conducted, from Bishnoi being taken away to being presented in the court. Chopra said the court has passed a detailed order that the Punjab police will be entirely responsible for Bishnoi's life and security, the news agency reported.

The Punjab police had filed two applications in the Patiala House Court for Bishnoi's arrest and his transit remand (or physical custody).

On Friday, Bishnoi was sent to four more days of police custody, in connection with an old Arms Act case.

During the last hearing, the Delhi Police's Special Cell submitted before the court that they needed Bishnoi's custody for four days in the present case, which was in relation to another jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's arms supply to Bishnoi.

During questioning, Bishnoi had told the Special Cell about the hideout and names of the arms suppliers that were based in Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

The police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped the killers of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 , less than 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the government.

With inputs from IANS