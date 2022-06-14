Punjab police get Delhi court's nod to formally arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case

The Punjab police on Wednesday will produce gangster Lawrence Bishnoi before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court connection with the the recent Sidhu Moose Wala murder murder case, news agency ANI tweeted.

Punjab police to produce gangster Lawrence Bishnoi tomorrow before Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

A Delhi court on Tuesday gave its nod to the Punjab police to formally arrest Bishnoi in connection with the case. Later, the Punjab police received Bishnoi's transit remand, the news agency had reported.

The Punjab police had filed two applications in the Patiala House Court for Bishnoi's arrest and his transit remand (or physical custody).

On Friday, Bishnoi was sent to four more days of police custody, in connection with an old Arms Act case.

During the last hearing, the Delhi Police's Special Cell submitted before the court that they needed Bishnoi's custody for four days in the present case, which was in relation to another jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's arms supply to Bishnoi.

During questioning, Bishnoi had told the Special Cell about the hideout and names of the arms suppliers that were based in Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

Also Read:

The police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped the killers of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 , less than 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the government.

With inputs from IANS