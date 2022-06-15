Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was remanded to seven-day police custody on Wednesday in connection with singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. He was then taken to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Kharar, Punjab, news agency ANI reported.

Bishnoi was brought to Punjab’s Mansa district amid tight security around 4 am on Wednesday. The accused gangster was presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate of the Punjab court after his medical check-up was conducted at the district civil hospital.

The court later remanded him to seven-day custody of the Punjab Police. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted in the Moose Wala murder case will now question him at length, the sources told PTI.

Bishnoi was taken to Punjab after Delhi's Patiala House Court allowed the Punjab Police to formally arrest him in connection with the case. Later on Tuesday, Punjab police also received Bishnoi's transit remand.

Citing security threats, advocate Vishal Chopra, appearing for Lawrence Bishnoi, had opposed the Punjab Police application. He had alleged Bishnoi may be “eliminated" if transit remand is granted, news agency ANI reported.

Bishnoi’s lawyer had said, "We are not opposing virtual interrogation and investigation. We are just opposing his physical transit remand to Punjab. Punjab Police can arrest him in the case if needed, but in Delhi only."

Earlier, the Punjab Police had arrested two active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who were working on the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The incident happened a day fater his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government.

Police had then said the L awrence Bishnoi gang was involved in the murder . Bishnoi had once openly threatened to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan after the actor was accused in the blackbuck poaching case of 1998 in Rajasthan.

Police have arrested nine people for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of Moose Wala, they said on Tuesday.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)